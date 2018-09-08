SoCal Coyotes Continue Winning Ways In 2018 Home Opener

The SoCal Coyotes hosted the Bulldogs of San Diego in their 2018 home opener tonight at Shadow Hills High School Stadium.
The Coyotes entered their 11th season on a 27 game win streak after going undefeated in 2017 without allowing a single point scored by an opponent.
The 5x league champions extended their impressive streaks tonight defeating the Bulldogs 66-0.
Coyotes’ starting quarterback Michael Karls completed 10 of 18 attempts across 167 yards. However, Karls left early in the 4th quarter with a knee injury and did not return.
Karls return is TBD.
The SoCal Coyotes will go on a bye week and return to action on the road Sunday, September 23rd at California Wolfpack. Kick off set for 2 p.m.