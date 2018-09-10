Deputies Reunite With Baby After Saving His Life

Two deputies who helped save a 9-month-old boy’s life in Lakewood were reunited with the child Monday and thanked by his grateful parents.

Steven Hanna’s parents brought him to the Lakewood sheriff’s station to see deputies Tyler Milton and Alissa Farrington, whose boss, Sheriff Jim McDonnell, was on hand to witness the reunion.

On Aug. 27 about 10:30 p.m., Milton saw a car being driven erratically and made a traffic stop on southbound Lakewood Boulevard near the 91 Freeway.

The visibly distraught driver got out of the vehicle holding his son, who was limp, unresponsive and not breathing. He recalled how frantic he was to get help for his son.

“They come follow me. I told them my son dying, my son dying,” the father said.

Milton radioed for help and began CPR, and Farrington quickly arrived to assist. The deputies coordinated with other personnel to get the baby to a hospital for medical treatment.

Milton took the baby into his arms and administered CPR as Farrington drove them — with lights and siren activated — to a hospital. During the trip, the baby was resuscitated and resumed breathing on his own.

Hospital staffers were waiting for their arrival and the baby was rushed inside.

At the reunion this morning, Milton held Steven in his arms.

“I was happy to see the baby alive and healthy and smiling and playful,” he said.

Milton recalled seeing a driver going through red lights and thinking the motorist might be drunk or driving a stolen car.

“Mr. Hanna got out of the car, and he was crying, and he was pretty hysterical,” Milton said. “And that’s when I saw the baby; and the baby’s eyes were open, but he wasn’t breathing, he wasn’t responsive. So, I got on the radio … and let everybody know that I had a baby not breathing, and I started CPR right away.”

Farrington said she heard the radio call and went to the scene.

“I got there first,” she said. “I see him in the middle of Lakewood Boulevard giving CPR on the baby, like in the middle of the street. And he was like, ‘we gotta go,’ and I was like, ‘OK, let’s go.”