Georgia school brings back paddling policy to discipline students

A Georgia school is planning to use corporal punishment to discipline students.

“In this school, we take discipline very seriously,” Jody Boulineau, superintendent of Georgia School for Innovation and the Classics, told WRDW. “There was a time where corporal punishment was kind of the norm in school and you didn’t have the problems that you have.”

The charter school is planning to bring back paddling.

“It’s just one more tool that we have in our disciplinary toolbox that we can use,” Boulineau said.

Parents will be given a “consent to paddle form,” asking them if they’re alright with administrators hitting their child with a wooden paddle.

“There’s no obligation, it’s not required. A parent can either give consent for us to use that as a disciplinary measure or they can deny consent,” Boulineau said.

The form spelled it out: “A student will be taken into an office behind closed doors. The student will place their hands on their knees or piece of furniture and will be struck on the buttocks with a paddle.”

No more than “three licks” should be given, the form stated. Boulineau said parent response has been positive.

“I’ve heard, ‘Great, it’s about time, ‘We’re so glad that this is happening again, they should’ve never taken it out of schools.’ All the way to, ‘Oh my goodness I can’t believe you are doing that.'”

If parents opt out of the paddling, the student receives five days suspension.

Paddling is still legal in Georgia and 19 other states, but it’s rare for a school to have a policy for it.

Even if parents agree to it, they are contacted and the school said they will use a three-strike policy so the paddling doesn’t happen on the first or second offense.