Alleged Hit and Run Driver Arrested for Striking Pedestrian in Palm Springs

An alleged hit-and-run driver struck and seriously injured a pedestrian in Palm Springs Tuesday morning and was arrested at his home.

The pedestrian, a Cathedral City man whose name was withheld, was struck at around 4 a.m. near Vista Chino and Whitewater Club Drive. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police say that Randy Miller, 40, of Cathedral City, struck the man and fled the scene, but was later arrested at his home on suspicion of felony hit-and-run.

The crash led authorities to shut down Vista Chino between Whitewater Club and Farrell drives. The roadway was expected to remain closed until about 10 a.m.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash was asked to call the Palm Springs Police Department traffic unit at (760) 323-8125 or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867 to submit an anonymous report.