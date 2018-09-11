Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek Explain Their Passion to Remake “Papillon”

Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek star in the big-screen retelling of “Papillon.” Hunnam steps into the role popularized by Steve McQueen while Malek channels Louis Dega, the character played by Dustin Hoffman in the 1973 film. I spoke with the actors to naturally talk about how daunting it could be to play the iconic roles. Hunnam said he turned it down initially! Check out the interview with Hunnam and Malek for “Papillon” now open in theaters nationwide.