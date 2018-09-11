Daycare Worker Charged with Sexually Assaulting Child

A 49-year-old Riverside man accused of sexually assaulting a girl at a home-based daycare facility was charged Tuesday with lewd acts on a child under 10 years old.

Hubert David Edgin was arrested Friday following a Riverside police investigation centered at the defendant’s residence on Sun Court, near Patterson Park, in the city’s Eastside quarter.

Along with the lewd acts count, Edgin is charged with committing three or more acts of child molestation.

“My client is innocent and maintains that these accusations are false,” defense attorney Bosky Kathuria told City News Service. “It is not in my client’s character to contemplate such things.”

Prosecutors were not yet prepared to comment on the case.

The defendant, who is being held in lieu of $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, is slated to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon at the Riverside Hall of Justice.

According to Officer Ryan Railsback, the police department’s Sexual Assault Child Abuse unit initiated an investigation last week after receiving a report that the young girl, who had been left at the unlicensed daycare run by Edgin and his family, allegedly had been molested.

The girl was under supervision at the facility multiple times over a two-year period, Railsback said.

He said the child finally revealed to her family that she had been taken aside by the defendant, who she alleged sexually abused her in different ways.

“During their investigation, detectives learned Mr. Edgin may have had contact with other young children through his church and other activities,” Railsback said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the SACA unit at (951) 353-7121.

According to court records, Edgin has a prior conviction for creating a malicious disturbance, which was pled from a misdemeanor down to an infraction.