Downey Kaiser Hospital Evacuated as Officers in Riot Gear Search for Possible Active Shooter

Deputies and officers clad in riot gear were seen lining up and entering a Kaiser Permanente hospital in Downey as employees and those inside were evacuated, with hands over their heads, following reports of an active shooter Tuesday.

As Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and Downey police officers searched the facility’s buildings, room-by-room and floor-by-floor, authorities said no one had been hurt and one person was in custody.

Authorities were asking employees to shelter in place and residents to avoid the area as they investigated.

Reports of an active shooter came in just before noon Tuesday as the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tweeted it was assisting Downey Police with the “fluid” situation at the hospital located at 9333 Imperial Highway. The hospital is next to a large shopping center called the Downey Landing.

“Right around 12, police just started rushing inside — two active shooters inside and one’s stuck in the second floor,” said Ernie Martinez, who was among the employees evaucated on the street.

Martinez said he didn’t hear any shots fired — just the commotion of police and deputies storming in at 12 p.m.

Police and sheriff’s vehicles were seen swarming the intersection of Imperial Highway and Bellflower Boulevard as a row of armed officers marched inside one of the facilities’ buildings.

Patients and staff were marched out, with hands over their heads, as authorities worked to clear each room.

The incident was reported in Building A, but all buildings were being cleared as a precaution.

While the sheriff’s department said one person had been detained, it wasn’t immediately clear if there were more suspects involved still on the property.

A staging area for employees and those evacuated from the building was set up at the Jack in the Box at Imperial Highway and Bellflower Boulevard.

The scare at the Downey hospital comes on the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.