Friday Night Lights: Zau’marrion Dezurn Wins Player of the Week

Every week, Friday Night Lights select a standout student-athlete from the gridiron to be the Player of the Week. This weeks title goes to Palm Springs High School Utility player Zau’marrion Dezurn.

Dezurn helped the Indian’s to a 41-7 victory over Tustin scoring 2 touchdowns on only 2 carries. The senior is a “jack of all trades” playing multiple positions including RB, WR, TE, and DB.

Dezurn has 2 touchdowns, 21 total tackles, 15 of those solo, so far this season.