Oscar Isaac and Director Chris Weitz Explain “Operation Finale”

Oscar Isaac trades his “Star Wars” spacecraft for a chance to produce for the first in the historical action drama “Operation Finale.” He plays Peter Malkin, the Israeli agent who captured the notorious Nazi criminal, Adolph Eichmann (Sir Ben Kingsley). Together with director Chris Weitz, the duo created a true-life film that is at once entertaining and thought-provoking. Check out my interviews with Isaac and Weitz for “Operation Finale” now open in the valley.