Pregnant Woman Killed After Suspected DUI Crash with Boxer in Hemet

A 29-year-old pregnant woman was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Hemet, and the woman’s husband heard the crash live on the phone, while the suspect livestreamed the aftermath before getting arrested.

Police said Krystil Kincaid, the victim, was heading north on Warren Road when the suspected drunk driver, who was travelling south on Warren Road, veered into her lane and crashed into her minivan.

Zach Kinkaid, Krystil’s husband was on the phone with his eight months pregnant wife when the fatal head-on collision occurred.

“She yelled and she screamed in terror a mixture of impending doom, realization she was never going to see her kids again,” Zach Kinkaid says.

The widower adds, “I head the crash. I heard the tumbling…and then, silence.”

Tragically, Krystil Kinkaid and her unborn baby girl later died at the hospital, leaving her husband with three children and no mother.

“All I could think is how…how am I supposed to get my kids and tell them they don’t have a mom anymore?” Zach Kinkaid said.

The suspected drunk driver in the BMW was identified as Marcos Forestal, a boxer. After the crash, Forestal livestreamed the aftermath of the crash and blamed the other driver for crossing in front of him.

“All I could see in the background…my wife dying,” Zach Kinkaid says about the online video.

Police arrested Forestal on suspecion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“You were worried about your car and blamed my daughter when you were the one who was drinking,” Veronica Bentley, the victim’s mother, says and refers to Forestal as a “monster.”

Zach Kincaid adds, “I wish he could look at my children and their brown eyes and suffer like them.”

Forestal faces charges including vehicular manslaughter and his bale has been set at $75,000.

The family has set up a GoFundMe memorial for Kystil Kincaid.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts a percentage of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.

Story Credit: Tony Shin NBC Los Angeles.