Readers Line up for “Fear”

People lined up out the door of book stores across the country for one thing, a book, on Tuesday morning.

Journalist and author Bob Woodward, known for taking down Richard Nixon during Watergate, wrote “Fear,” a book looking into President Trump’s first year in office.

“I do think there’s a lot of substance in the book,” one customer said.

The 448-page investigation, a tell-all, paints a familiar picture of a chaotic White House whose staffers engage in name-calling and finger-pointing. The demand for the juicy details, has never been higher. It’s already a best-seller on Amazon Prime.

“This compared to Nixon, I think this is a lot worse.”

Immediately after purchasing “Fear,” several customers started reading in the Palm Desert Barnes and Noble. The tangible documentation of claims made by trusted staff has readers feasting their eyes on paper rather than a screen, for once.

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly frequently losing his temper and referred to President Donald Trump as “unhinged” and an “idiot,” author Bob Woodward writes in his new book.

The book also includes the president’s involvement with Robert Mueller and the Russian Investigation of Special Counsel. The president is described as obsessed, angry and paranoid.

In response to the book, the president is questioning the accusations and tweeted “lies and phony sources” and “a con on the public.” The book contains numerous anonymous sources.

Con or not, stores like Barnes and Noble are keeping the shelves stocked as orders roll in.

“They have plenty of copies but I’m sure it’s going to sell out,” another customer said.

USA Today reported Woodward warned the president that it was a “tough” book.