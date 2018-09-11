Sir Ben Kingsley Dedicates His “Operation Finale” Performance to Holocaust Victims

Add the notorious war criminal, Adolph Eichmann, to the many true-life characters Sir Ben Kingsley has played. From Gandhi to Itzhak Stern in “Schindler’s List,” Kingsley excels in humanizing each role. And with “Operation Finale,” Kingsley turns in a performance that is at once brilliant and terrifying as one of the architects of the Holocaust. I sat down with the actor to talk about the making of “Operation Finale” now out in theaters in the valley.