Toddler Shows Trooper Pot During Mom’s Traffic Stop

New York State Police say a toddler showed a trooper a bag of marijuana during a traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of the child’s mother and the man she was riding with.

State police say two troopers stopped a car Thursday outside Albany and found the butt ends of marijuana cigarettes in the ashtray and a 3-year-old girl who wasn’t in a child’s car seat.

Police say while one of the troopers questioned the driver, the girl reached under a seat and showed the other trooper a bag of marijuana and a smoking pipe.

The 26-year-old man driving the car and the girl’s 33-year-old mother was charged with child endangerment.

The girl has been turned over to relatives and Albany County Child Protective Services was notified of the arrests.