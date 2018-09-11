Why You Should See “Operation Finale”

Director Chris Weitz of the “American Pie” and “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” fame creates a historical movie that is at once funny and scary, brilliant and nail-biting. The film is called “Operation Finale” and it’s about the hunt for one of the architects of the Holocaust, Adolph Eichmann, played by Sir Ben Kingsley. Joining the cast is Oscar Isaac as Peter Malkin, the agent who nabbed Eichmann. Isaac is also producing for the first time and he revealed that he liked being able to shape the story from start to finish. Check out my review of “Operation Finale” and find out why you should see the film right now.