Xavier Prep, La Quinta, Palm Desert Volleyball Shine In DEL Debut

It’s the beginning of a new era in local high school sports as the Desert Empire League opens in fall sports. Tonight, 6 volleyball teams swung into the DEL.

Last season, Xavier Prep was crowned Desert Valley League champions. The Saints look to keep the crown but with a new title, DEL.

Palm Springs made the trip to Xavier prep for the league opener. The Indians were a competitve DVL team last season, finishing 7-5.

Tremendous fight was shown on both sides of the court, taking the best of 5 match to 4, including a thrilling 29-27 third set.

Xavier prep would defeat Palm Springs 25-12, 19-25, 29-27, 25-16.

DEL FINAL SCORES:

Palm Desert defeats Shadow Hills 25-15, 25-20, 25-15

La Quinta defeats Rancho Mirage 25-16, 25-8. 25-14

Xavier Prep defeats Palm Springs 25-12, 19-25, 29-27, 25-16