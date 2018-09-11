Xavier Prep, La Quinta, Palm Desert Volleyball Shine In DEL Debut

It’s the beginning of a new era in local high school sports as the Desert Empire League opens in fall sports. Tonight, 6 volleyball teams swung into the DEL.
Last season, Xavier Prep was crowned Desert Valley League champions. The Saints look to keep the crown but with a new title, DEL.
Palm Springs made the trip to Xavier prep for the league opener. The Indians were a competitve DVL team last season, finishing 7-5.
Tremendous fight was shown on both sides of the court, taking the best of 5 match to 4, including a thrilling 29-27 third set.
Xavier prep would defeat Palm Springs 25-12, 19-25, 29-27, 25-16.
DEL FINAL SCORES:
Palm Desert defeats Shadow Hills 25-15, 25-20, 25-15
La Quinta defeats Rancho Mirage 25-16, 25-8. 25-14
