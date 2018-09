‘Isn’t that unbelievable?’: Bald eagle lands on firetruck during 9/11 tribute

Officials at a Minnesota fire department captured an incredible scene during their Sept. 11 memorial display on Tuesday.

In a video posted to the Andover Fire Department’s Facebook page, a bald eagle can be seen on top of the aerial truck as firefighters gathered to remember those who lost their lives in the 9/11 terror attack 17 years ago.