Taco Bell named best Mexican restaurant

Grab your Nacho Fries and Mexican Crispy Chicken Pizza. Taco Bell has claimed the top spot among Mexican-style restaurants, according to one survey.

The popular fast food joint was named America’s best Mexican restaurant by Harris Poll, besting Moe’s, which held the title last year. Chipotle made the top spot in 2016.

Choices also included Baja Fresh, Del Taco and Qdoba. The poll surveyedmore than 77,000 customers.

Taco Bell’s release of Nacho Fries became the company’s most successful product launch ever.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell became the fourth largest fast-food joint, eclipsing Burger King. The company remains behind McDonald’s, Starbucks and Subway.

The Harris Poll also ranked Five Guys Burgers & Fries as the best burger restaurant, Kohl’s as the best department store, TJ Maxx Stores as best off-price retailer and Courtyard Marriott as best upscale hotel.