Xavier Prep Volleyball The Team To Beat In DEL

Xavier College Prep’s volleyball team enters the new Desert Empire League as the reigning Desert Valley League champions.

The team is considered the best in the valley after an impressive 2017 campaign, being crowned as league champions and advancing to the third round of playoffs.

The Saints opened league play with a 4-1 victory of Palm Springs.

“I would say everyone is out to get us so we have to show up every game,” Xavier Prep head volleyball coach Natalie Allen said.