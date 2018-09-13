18-Month-Old Child Left in Hot Vehicle Dies: Moraga Police

A toddler died after being left in a hot vehicle for hours in Moraga, police said.

Investigators have determined the child was inadvertently left in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon by a family member, according to the Moraga Police Department. Police said it was about 80 degrees outside when officers arrived on scene, adding temperatures could have reached up to 120 degrees in the vehicle while the toddler was inside.

The was incident first reported at 3:50 p.m. when police received a call of an “unknown medical” incident on Hardie Drive. Police said a family member found the child in the car and called 911. The child was not breathing when emergency crews arrived on scene.

Paramedics performed life-saving measure on the child before transporting the 18 month old to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. The child was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Lt. Brian South at 925-888-7052.