Palm Desert Changes Culture Around Concussions On Team Up Speak Up Day

Head injuries are known in high school football but blows to the head can be sustained in any sport.
When a blow to the head occurs, there’s a chance the student-athlete does not realize they are injured or knows but doesn’t want to be taken out of the game.
The Concussion Legacy Foundation created a day dedicated towards changing the culture around head injuries, “Team Up Speak Up” day.
The day promotes student-athletes to speak up for their teammates if they know they are hurting or are acting differently.
Palm Desert High School honored the day by having a majority of student-athletes take the pledge to speak up for a teammate that may have sustained a head injury.
Help promote concussion safety by reminding student-athletes of these simple points:
1. We’re a team and we look out for each other.
2. A teammate with a concussion needs your help.
3. It is your responsibility to Speak Up to a coach or athletic trainer if you think a teammate might have a concussion.
For more information, visit https://concussionfoundation.org/programs/team-up-speak-up