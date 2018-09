Active Death Investigation Underway in La Quinta Cove

An active death investigation is underway within the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo in the La Quinta Cove.

Police reported the incident around 7:50am.

#LaQuintaPD Active death investigation within the 54700 block of Avenida Vallejo, active investigation, further information to follow. Active investigation — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-East (@RSOPIOEast) September 13, 2018

A resident in the area says he heard a woman scream, before exiting the home covered in blood. The woman was transported to a local hospital.

#LaQuintaPD Update: Death investigation appears to be an isolated incident, there is no threat to public safety, and incident is NOT a double homicide as reported by other sources. Updates to follow, active investigation, for confirmed info follow @RSOPIOEast — Riverside County Sheriff PIO-East (@RSOPIOEast) September 13, 2018

According to neighbors, there may be someone still inside the home.

Police advice residents to avoid the area while the investigation continues.